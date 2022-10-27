Several Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut.
Newburyport: Edie Banovic, high honors, undeclared major, Class of 2025; Oliver Pinyochon, high honors, sociology, Class of 2023.
West Newbury: Timothy Friend, high honors, film studies, Class of 2025; Hannah Grinnell, honors, undeclared major, Class of 2024; Katherine Haas, high honors, sociology, Class of 2023.
Several area students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
The students are Ryan Litch, Georgetown; Samuel Hubbard, Groveland; Melinda Beuchelt, Rowley; Margaret Doyle, Salisbury; Thomas Shepard, West Newbury.
Julia Walsh of Georgetown and Emma Speck-Wayne of Newburyport were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Both are students in the College of Letters and Science.
Berit Palma of Newburyport received highest honors for the spring semester at the the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Annemarie Noe of Newburyport, a student at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been accepted into Sigma Alpha Pi, a national society of leadership and success, for the 2021-22 academic year.
Noe is a member of the Class of 2024.
Sam Cooper of Newburyport was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
