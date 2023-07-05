Emma Speck-Wayne of Newburyport, a psychology major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, received a Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship.
The fellowship gives junior and senior students the opportunity to undertake their own research project in collaboration with UW-Madison faculty or staff. Undergraduates receive $3,000 and their faculty/staff adviser receives $1,000.
Sophia Siy of Byfield was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Dr. Susan L. Davis, R.N., & Richard J. Henley College of Nursing at Sacred University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Noah Bissell of Salisbury was named to the President’s Honors List for the spring semester at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut. Bissell is majoring in trumpet performance.
Hannah MacDonald of Newburyport received a bachelor of arts degree in biology May 21 from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York. MacDonald is the child of Matthew MacDonald.
Campbell Pearce and Eleanor Schulson, both of Newburyport, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Maverick Chedel of Groveland graduated May 21 from Northfield Mount Hermon in Mount Hermon.
