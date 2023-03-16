Several Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Merrimac: Rachael Dobson and Ashlynn Reade.
Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira, Jacob Grossi-Hogg, Katherine Larson, Chase Pantelis and Liam Smith.
West Newbury: Keegan Palmer.
■■■
John William Spalding has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina.
He is the son of Rick and Patricia Spalding of Newburyport.
■■■
Dylan Marshall of Rowley been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Suffolk University in Boston.
■■■
Kayla King of Merrimac has been inducted into the Omicron Rho Chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, a national collegiate Hispanic honor society, for the 2022-23 academic year.
King, a member of the Class 2024, is a psychology major with a minor in Spanish at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
■■■
Three area students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The students are Julie Walsh of Georgetown, Jack McCarthy of Newburyport and Emma Speck-Wayne of Newburyport.
■■■
Sean Bresnahan, a psychology major, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
