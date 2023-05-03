Alyssa Demeule of Merrimac, a student at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, was inducted into Alpha Eta during a recent on-campus ceremony.
Alpha Eta is the national honor society for the allied health professions. Demeule is a student in the physical therapy graduate program in the School of Health Sciences.
■■■
Dalton Cronin of Newburyport was named to the dean’s list for the winter term at The Woodhall School in Bethlehem, Connecticut. Cronin, a junior, also received an Effort in the Arts award and a Coaches Award in wrestling. He is the son of Chris and Julie Cronin.
■■■
Gabriela Alexandra Peña and Micaela Elizabeth Peña of West Newbury were both named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Northern Essex Community College.
They are the twin daughters of Jorge and Silvia Peña of West Newbury.
■■■
Several Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Simmons University in Boston.
They are Jess Buckley, Amesbury; Annika Welch, Amesbury; Eliza Bethmann, Merrimac; Cassidy Brown, Merrimac; Sophia Getz, Merrimac; Amelie Marandola, Newbury; and Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Newburyport.
■■■
Maggie Summit of Rowley was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in St. Paul. Summit, a junior, is a student in the College of Education/Human Development.
■■■
Lindsey Hunt has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
She is the daughter of Steven Hunt of Newburyport.
