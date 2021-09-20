Joseph Ruggiero of Amesbury has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Meaghan Robichaud of Salisbury was honored with the Lotta Theatrical Fund Award during the Emerson College performing arts department’s annual awards this spring.
In addition, Robichaud, a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in acting, was named to the spring dean’s list at Emerson.
The following local residents were named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
Amesbury: Catherine Bernard, Alyssa Stevens, Annika Welch and Jessica Buckley.
Merrimac: Lola Getz and Sophia Getz.
Salisbury: Maria Soraghan.
West Newbury: Autumn West.
The following local residents have earned a degree from Simmons University in Boston:
Julia LaMontagne of Amesbury earned a bachelor of science in exercise science.
Lola Getz of Merrimac earned a bachelor of asrts in English; summa cum laude.
Maria Soraghan of Salisbury earned a bachelor of arts in international relations; magna cum laude.
Julie Barbanti of Salisbury earned a bachelor of science in neuroscience and behavior.
MCPHS University in Boston announced the following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:
Amesbury: Olivia Curtin and Sydney Perkins.
Byfield: Lauren Kwiatkowski.
Merrimac: Jessi Kolifrath and Julia Miller.
Newburyport: Abigail Spangler.
Rowley: Jack Tummino.
West Newbury: Mackenzie Cavanaugh.
