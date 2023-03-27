Several Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New England in Biddeford and Portland, Maine.
Amesbury: Abigail Anderson and Macy Tripp.
Georgetown: Mackenzie Beauvais and Zachary Beauvais.
Groveland: Madyson Campano, Jennifer Hubbard and Sidney Tremblay.
Merrimac: Ryan Kiley.
Newbury: Michael Fish, Morgan Mead and Matthew Oberst.
Rowley: Jaedan Parker.
Salisbury: Mackenzi Kimball.
■■■
Six Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Amesbury: Larissa Havey, 2023, biology.
Georgetown: Kathryn White, 2023, biology.
Merrimac: Kayla King, 2024, psychology; Anna Milne, 2025, communication; Grace Tierney, 2024, politics and communication double major.
Rowley: Kyla Prussman, 2025, politics.
■■■
Several area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Georgetown: Ainsley M. Corriveau, Samantha L. Geberth and Sean M. Lavelle.
Newburyport: Ava V. Broadhurst and Matthew D. Feng.
West Newbury: Melina A. Kaniclides.
■■■
Five Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Byfield: Brendan Spencer and Adam Sylvanowicz.
Georgetown: Alex Armata.
Newburyport: Quinn Holmes.
Salisbury: Kayla Dube.
■■■
Julia Casaletto of Rowley, a sophomore nursing student at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, recently joined fellow student nurses in the college’s Abbey Church for a blessing before beginning clinical placements.
The blessing of the hands ceremony is a beloved tradition for the college’s future nurses, connecting the Benedictine values of their college experience to their future work. Casaletto was joined by 87 other future nurses from eight states. To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing and have completed three semesters of a liberal arts nursing curriculum. The nursing students were joined by faculty, family, and friends in listening to prayer and reflection.
■■■
Three area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the College of William & Mary at Williamsburg, Virginia.
Groveland: Audrey Thronson.
Newburyport: Sam Cooper and Jillian Gray.
■■■
Two Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.
They are Campbell Pearce and Eleanor Schulson.
■■■
Karoline Elizabeth Jacobs, a junior forestry major from Newbury, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
■■■
Sofia Juste, a senior management and organizations major from Newburyport, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennyslvania.
