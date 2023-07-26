Several students from Greater Newburyport were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Georgetown: Ainsley M. Corriveau, Samantha L. Geberth, Lily Gilmore and Sean M. Lavelle.
Newburyport: Ava V. Broadhurst.
Salisbury: Sean P. Bellamy and Aidan P. Geary.
West Newbury: Melina A. Kaniclides.
■■■
Six area students received degrees from Quinnipiac University in Hampden, Connecticut, during its spring commencement ceremonies
Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly, master in business administration.
Merrimac: Rachael Dobson, bachelor of science in finance.
Newburyport: Jacob Grossi-Hogg, bachelor of science in supply chain management; Chase Pantelis, bachelor of science in biomedical marketing.
■■■
Two area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Graham Billington of Georgetown, a member of the Class of 2026, is majoring in computer science and engineering.
Ellie Turgeon of Newburyport is a member of the Class of 2026 and has yet to declare a major.
■■■
Jillian Gray of Newburyport graduated summa cum laude from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. She received bachelor of science degrees in psychological sciences and data analytics.
Spencer Gray of Newburyport was named to the dean’s list at the University of Oregon.
■■■
Emily Wessant of Groveland has been named to the president’s honors list for the spring term at the University of Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut. Wessant is majoring in special education/elementary.
■■■
Jeremy Laliberty of Newburyport has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Laliberty is a student in the School of Business.
■■■
Maverick Chedel of Groveland graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon in Mount Hermon on May 21.
■■■
Noah Friedrich of Merrimac was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
