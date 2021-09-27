NEWBURYPORT — Jeffrey Reppucci of Newburyport, a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, has been awarded the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship, which provides full funding for the graduate program of the student’s choosing at Stanford University.
Reppucci, a Class of 2014 valedictorian who majored in Russian studies and was a member of the men’s hockey team at Holy Cross, is part of the fourth group to be awarded the Scholarship at Stanford, and is the second Holy Cross student to win the award.
The 76 scholars, chosen from a pool of 6,171 applicants, includes participants from 26 countries, with each recipient receiving funding at one of 37 graduate degree programs at Stanford University.
Worth approximately $350,000, the award will cover tuition, travel, books and living costs and will fund Reppucci’s master’s in business administration and master’s in public policy degrees at Stanford.
In addition to the monetary funding, Reppucci will also be able to participate in leadership development programs, international trips and a multidisciplinary cohort of fellow scholars across Stanford’s seven graduate schools.
In addition to twice being a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship, and the John Wooden Award for public service among college athletes, Reppucci’s honors include the Kathryn Wasserman Davis Fellowships for Peace for language study at Middlebury College, the Kathryn Davis 100 Projects for Peach (in Russia), the Truman Scholarship for public service, the NCAA’s Hockey Humanitarian Award, and the Fulbright Scholarship to Argentina.
