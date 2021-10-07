NEWBURYPORT — Picking up their instruments again, the city’s students are ready to take the stage as recitals and concerts return to Newburyport Public Schools.
Brian Nickerson, who teaches music and directs performing arts at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, said this school year feels similar to a grand reopening in some ways.
Over the past year and a half, schools have changed their health and safety protocols repeatedly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Music and performing arts programs, in particular, have suffered without the ability to host events in front of live audiences. Singers and students who played brass and woodwind instruments were unable to take part in these activities because of being at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Doing school from home is hard enough, but then trying to teach them something that is as physical as playing an instrument — and doing that over a computer,” Nickerson said, explaining that remote learning wasn’t ideal, but teachers and students adapted.
“The kids hung in there,” he said.
The number of students participating in music programs dropped dramatically last year due to these challenges. This year, however, the programs have seen a lot more interest from students. Nickerson said it could be due to parents and guardians just wanting their students out of the house, especially after all the time they spent at home.
The school will offer a fall play for eighth-graders this year. About 20 students are rehearsing to perform “The Radio Play Disaster!” on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. Health and safety protocols are still in effect, but the plan is to have a live audience.
“It’s a farce,” Nickerson said, describing the concept for the show as a group of silly actors trying to put on an old radio show.
“It’s light; it’s funny and kids get to fall down and be goofy and make funny noises and faces,” he said. “That felt like the perfect place to start.”
With all the frustration that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, students just want to have some fun again, which is why it was important for Nickerson that the first play back not be something too heavy, dramatic or serious.
There are also plans for a spring production. Whether it will be a play, musical or cabaret all depends on health and safety protocols and whether face coverings will be required then. Nickerson acknowledged that masks add another layer to the difficulty of teaching proper singing technique.
Students in the music programs will have the opportunity to sign up for the winter solo/chamber recital on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Kathleen Sheperd, a music teacher at the middle school, said students get excited about it because they would rather perform in front of family members instead of just their peers. Students can choose to perform solo or as a group. Someone even did Irish step dancing one year.
Sheperd especially likes the recitals because students of all levels perform a piece of their choosing and the audience gives everyone the same amount of applause.
Sheperd, Nickerson and Regina Fiorentini, a music teacher at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, all spoke about the importance of incentives.
Though students may be interested in the music programs now, they may not stick with it throughout middle and high school.
Fiorentini, for example, offers a chance for a student to be named MVP each week. To be considered for this honor, which includes a specially decorated sheet music stand, students must show initiative by remembering to bring their instruments and sheet music each day.
At the middle school level, a lot of students sign up for the music program just because there is a Canobie Lake Park trip at the end of the school year, Sheperd said. Fiorentini is looking at offering something similar for fifth-graders.
“You want to have fun activities for these kids who put themselves out there,” Sheperd said, noting that she hopes the trip can take place this spring if health and safety guidelines allow.
“That’s how you build that strong sense of community,” Nickerson said, explaining that band practice can bring students together in some ways, but it’s those outside activities that really give them a chance to build camaraderie.
Molin Upper Elementary School will host a winter concert for all ensembles on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.
Newburyport High School will offer a winter concert Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. The fall play, “Clue,” is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at 7 p.m. The spring musical at the high school is “Annie,” April 29 to May 7.
The middle school will host a winter concert for all ensembles on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
