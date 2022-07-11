Editor’s note: The following story on the 12th annual Credit for Life Fair was submitted by the Institution for Savings.
NEWBURYPORT — Despite a longstanding record of high academic achievement that puts Massachusetts at the top of nationwide rankings for education, the state has not been as successful with mandating financial education.
But a North Shore bank did its part to teach those lessons to more than 1,000 high school juniors and seniors at its recent 12th annual Credit for Life Fair, which took place recently at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford.
The Institution for Savings event is the largest of its kind in Massachusetts and likely New England. One hundred bank and community volunteers joined more than 1,000 juniors from 13 area high schools, including Amesbury, Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket, Ipswich, Georgetown, Masconomet, Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester-Essex, Swampscott, Beverly, Rockport and Gloucester high schools.
The goal? To help local high school students develop personal budgeting skills that they will use throughout their lives.
A new report released recently by FitMoney shows the real consequences that accompany low levels of financial literacy in the commonwealth during times of rising inflation and a financial environment of growing complexity.
According to the Massachusetts Financial Literacy Fitness Report, the state has failed to date to ensure all students have access to critical financial knowledge they will need to succeed in life. The report states that Massachusetts lags behind an increasing number of states taking needed steps to improve and expand financial literacy education for their youths, including Florida, New Jersey and others.
But the Institution for Savings and others continue to do their part to provide these valuable lessons. In 2020, the bank was forced to cancel its longtime Credit for Life Fair due to the pandemic.
Then, bank organizers reached out to other Massachusetts banks and together eight institutions pooled their money and resources to develop a virtual Credit for Life experience using an interactive website that students could use from home or classroom.
In addition to Institution for Savings, those banks included Cape Code 5, Rockland Trust, HarborOne, BayCoast Bank, The Savings Bank, Westfield Bank and Country Bank. This year, bank organizers further expanded the website to include a mobile app to allow students to use it for in-person events as well.
Prior to the event, students attended orientations with bank staff who outlined the program and downloaded the Credit for Life app in the Google Play or Apple Store.
On May 24, students traveled to Masconomet (with transportation costs covered by the bank) and used a unique school access code to create a profile on their mobile devices and choose professions.
Then, using the app, they visited 12 booths and purchased everything they would need to live as 25-year-olds using their monthly paycheck, savings account and/or a credit card.
Booths included House, Furniture & Utilities; Transportation; Food & Nutrition; Health and Wellness; Education and Training; Lifestyle; Planning for the Future; Charitable Giving; Part-time Jobs; and Fun, Fun, Fun.
This year, a new booth was added called Money Smarts. Here, students learned how to write checks, manage mobile payment apps such as Venmo and PayPal, the possible threats of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options, and how to use and manage credit.
“The goal of the fair is to help empower students to be proactive about their financial futures by beginning to develop sound personal finance habits,” said Michael J. Jones, Institution for Savings president and CEO.
“Each year, we hear from parents and teachers after the event that they wish this had been around when they were in school!” he added. “We are so glad that we could resume our in-person event this year – it is invaluable to these students and information they will use throughout the lives.”
While the event takes a significant amount of staff time and funding, Jones believes it is well worth it.
“Recent statistics indicating that students are leaving high school with severely limited financial knowledge and skills are concerning, and this event is one way that we can help change that,” he said. “As a mutual savings bank, a key component of our mission is to focus on the long-term future not just of the bank, but also of the communities we serve, and to improve the quality of life for all those within those communities. This event has been overwhelmingly successful here and in other regions at helping high school students navigate the myriad of financial decisions they will need to make as they go off into the world of work or college.”
The event gets high marks from the schools, parents and volunteers, many of the latter who come back each year to participate.
“The level to which the bank has taken this event is outstanding and unequaled by any other event I have attended,” said Rodi Adema, FDIC field supervisor, who has volunteered at the fair for multiple years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.