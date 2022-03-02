NEWBURYPORT — Seventy-five students in grades 3 to 10 took advantage of a state grant-funded math academy offered through Newburyport Public Schools during school vacation last week.
Assistant Superintendent LisaMarie Ippolito, who organized the academy and applied for the grant, said the district received $129,190 through the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's fiscal 2022 Math Acceleration Academies Grant.
The idea was "to invite students of varying ability to come and participate in math, math, math for February and April break," Ippolito said.
Though it may be surprising that students would want to spend some of their school vacation working on math, the response has been positive, the assistant superintendent said, noting that parents have been emailing her, saying how shocked they were that their child was excited to go to math academy each day.
"The kids just seemed really happy," Ippolito said.
The academy took place Tuesday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School. This schedule allowed students to have two long weekends so they could still enjoy some vacation time.
For staffing, the academy had eight teachers, four instructional assistants and a school nurse, who each received stipends for their work.
The teachers had to get creative when using specific math standards to engage students and make learning fun.
Among the staff were music teachers Gardner Rulon-Miller and Regina Fiorentini, who brought math to life with music, and STEM teacher Kristin Spinney, who rotated students through activities driven by science, technology, engineering and math.
"I love anytime we can do integration of content area with a specialist," Ippolito said.
District food director Pam Kealey was also able to provide breakfast to students each morning.
The assistant superintendent will now begin planning how to offer this academy again for students interested in April.
For more on the grant, visit www.doe.mass.edu/grants/2022/125/.
