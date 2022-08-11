NEWBURY — Planning Board members took a preliminary look at what may be the next subdivision in town.
Landowner Peter Lariviere and T.J. Melvin of Millennium Engineering Inc. asked to meet informally with the board recently prior to submitting an application to subdivide land at 7 and 17 Marsh Ave. Specifically, they sought feedback on whether the board would consider certain waivers they may need to request to make the project viable.
Lariviere, who lives at 17 Marsh Ave, purchased the 6 acres four years ago and then acquired an additional 7 acres. He hopes to subdivide the property so his daughter can build a house and then sell a few additional lots to help defray project expenses.
When purchased, the property was a veritable junkyard with 10 abandoned cars, he noted. The town considered condemning the property before the sale. Lariviere said he later razed a barn on the land for safety reasons and removed 33 dumpsters full of junk.
“I’m not looking to overdevelop this land at all,” he told the board during an informal review last week. In fact, Lariviere acquired the property with the idea of minimizing development around where he and his daughter will live. The preliminary plan calls for a 22-foot-wide gravel roadway with a 500-foot cul-de-sac.
The board heard briefly about issues with frontage and a possible need to reduce the cul-de-sac’s radius. Curbing and environmental waivers, slopes, fire protection, and a need to tighten up the swales near the roadway were mentioned.
“Be mindful of what the Fire Department has to say,” warned board member Woody Knight. He encouraged Melvin to add screening for abutters on the left side of the property. Town Planner Martha Taylor agreed to connect Lariviere and Melvin with the fire chief.
The land is divided into two zones – with the land closest to Marsh Avenue considered agricultural/residential and the remaining parcel within the Parker River Marine District.
Since frontage and setbacks are different in each zone, the developer asked if it might be possible to apply the agricultural/residential zoning to the entire property.
“We’ll certainly keep an open mind,” said Chair Larry Murphy, but stressed that a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals may be needed.
Taylor will bring the request to town counsel. In his ongoing effort to expand affordable housing in town, Vice Chair Peter Paicos asked if a “tasteful two-family” home or residence with an accessory apartment might be added to the plans.
When Lariviere reiterated that his intention is to not fully develop the land, Paicos responded, “Anything outside the box is very appealing.”
Murphy acknowledged that the current plan poses “some challenges” but said solutions to the issues could likely be found.
The developer plans to speak with the building inspector and fire chief, then proceed with a subdivision application as quickly as possible.
In other business, Taylor said a special permit hearing for artist and arborist Damon Jespersen of 1 Marsh Meadow Lane is slated for Aug. 23 at 7:15 p.m. As part of an open space and residential development plan, the former Select Board member is seeking use of a barn on his property for special events.
