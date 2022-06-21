WEST NEWBURY — Once again – just as they have each summer for decades – residents will gather Thursday evening at the Community Bandstand to enjoy some hand-clapping, foot-tapping live music.
Kicking off this year’s annual Summer Concert Series is Thomas Machine Works Band – or TMWB as it is known locally.
The five-member country rock band, based on the North Shore, has invited guitarist John Curtis of Pousette Dart Band fame and his son, Matthew, a drummer, to join the jam session at the bandstand, located adjacent to the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
TMWB’s regular percussionist, Chuck Rotundi couldn’t make the gig so Max Monaco of West Newbury will also play drums that evening.
Other members of the band are West Newbury residents Brian Young and Lark Madden, Joe Casey of Newburyport, and Joe Peterson of Amesbury. Young coordinates the Summer Concert Series for the community each year.
Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. The Fire Company is manning the grill to cook hot dogs and hamburgers and serve up cold soda – with all proceeds going to the Fire Department.
Together for 26 years, TMWB’s first gig was at a barn party in West Newbury. The group has played at a variety of venues since then, from birthday parties and boat cruises to road races and weddings.
It has also helped raise a lot of money for local charities.
“Pettengill House is one of our favorites,” Young said.
The Thursday concerts, which run from 6:30 to 8 p.m., are free and “very family friendly” said Young, who strongly believes in the value of exposing children to live music. Concerts move inside the Town Annex if the weather is uncooperative.
With Action Cove playground nearby, and perhaps a friendly battle between Little League teams happening in the distance over at Cammett Field each Thursday throughout the summer, participants at the weekly music fest experience a little slice of Americana in their own backyard.
View upcoming series performers at www.wnewbury.org.
