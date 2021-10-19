BYFIELD — Masks are on, cases are low but Triton Regional School District students and staff are feeling the weight of a COVID-19 pandemic that has entered its third school year.
“I’ve had some teachers tell me that they feel like we’re already in May when we’re reaching the end of the school year and they are toast,” Superintendent Brian Forget said. “It’s going to be another long year.”
The state has mandated that public school students and staff must wear face coverings while in school buildings at all times unless schools have reached a vaccination rate threshold of 80%.
Forget did not have exact vaccination numbers available for Triton Regional Middle and High schools when reached Monday, but he said the two schools are “well below” the state threshold.
“By and large, the teachers and students are really good about wearing the masks,” Forget said. “That has allowed us to stay in school. But I don’t want to say that it is no big deal. That is certainly not the case and I don’t want to minimize that.”
Although Triton is not requiring vaccination records from students or staff, the district will take such records from middle and high school parents on a voluntary basis.
“At this point, it is up to the families,” Forget said. “But, because we have shared transportation and some shared spaces like cafeterias and gymnasiums, we would need to have the entire middle and high school campus at 80%.”
Forget pointed to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard that shows none of Triton’s five schools have any students in quarantine. Since Oct. 5, there have been three reported cases at Salisbury Elementary School, two reported cases at Newbury Elementary School, the middle school and the high school, and one reported case at Pine Grove School.
“We have had some cases pop up each week,” he said. “But it has had little to no impact on the day-to-day environment in the schools. That is because the student or the staff at the high school were vaccinated so that they don’t have to quarantine or, if you are more than 3 feet away from someone while wearing a mask, you don’t have to quarantine.”
He said any new COVID-19 cases have not been traced to a spread in the school buildings.
“We are trying to maintain that 3-foot distance as much as we can at all times,” Forget said. “So far that has worked.”
Forget also said he has spoken to parents who have told him that their child has been vaccinated. But the superintendent added that the same parents want their child to keep wearing a mask and have not furnished the district with vaccination records.
“I think it is safe to say, at this point, masks are effective for the vaccinated and unvaccinated so I get their perspective,” Forget said. “But nothing will happen automatically if we hit that 80%. First, we would then have to go back to the School Committee and then we would have to petition the state to have the mask mandate waived. This is not an automatic situation.”
Although spirits have been relatively in line with the traditional beginning of the school year, constant mask wearing and social distancing has, indeed, had an effect on morale at Triton, Forget said.
“It really is a mixed mood,” Forget said. “We feel normal but with masks. But that is not normal and I need to stop using that ‘normal’ term. It is very different. We’re not having any fights or anything like that going on but we have had some students who have acted out.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
