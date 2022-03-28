NEWBURYPORT — Two years in, school officials are still cautiously navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, students, families, faculty and staff had no idea what to expect when schools shut down for what was said to be two weeks at the time.
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget recalled the March 13, 2020, call during which North Shore and Merrimack Valley superintendents of 28 public school districts made the decision to close schools. The decision came two days ahead of Gov. Charlie Baker’s official executive order to shut down schools for three weeks.
“I can still remember that moment we made the decision, and it felt unimaginable that we would be closing schools for two full weeks,” Forget said in an email. “Who knew that would seem minor in the months ahead!”
Newburyport Public Schools Superintendent Sean Gallagher said his first focus was ensuring that everyone was set up for success, despite a challenging and ever-changing situation.
This meant organizing professional development for staff and ensuring everyone had access to technology.
As the pandemic continued, Gallagher found it especially important not to get lost in the negative public discourse, which he said involved a lot of anger and finger-pointing.
“As a school community, I think that throughout the pandemic, our No. 1 focus was staying together,” he said, explaining that no matter what challenges appeared, it was critical for everyone to work together to ensure the safety of students, families and staff.
Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said similarly by phone, noting that his constant focus was on the health and well-being of students and staff.
He also tried not to wade into negative public discourse, saying that he relied on medical professionals for direction.
Schools have recently been making a cautious return to almost normalcy, as area districts including Newburyport and Amesbury Public schools and Triton and Pentucket Regional School districts made masks optional following the February break.
“For so many of our children, this is an opportunity they have not had in two years,” Bartholomew said, noting that second-graders, for example, are experiencing school in a different way for the first time because their first two years were plagued by the pandemic.
He remains worried about the academic impact on children, but said that impact affected students nationwide.
Looking ahead, Bartholomew said schools need to continue to focus on mental health issues and social isolation.
“People can be very resilient,” he said, explaining that children are especially resilient, but lingering factors like mental health need to be addressed going forward.
“This is a long wear and tear on everybody in our community,” Bartholomew said, while commending faculty and staff for how they adapted amid a constantly changing situation.
He also expressed appreciation to the three Pentucket towns — Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac — for working together to make health and safety decisions and secure various grants to support students in a multitude of ways.
Gallagher spoke highly of the faculty and staff in Newburyport, saying the pandemic “brought us altogether as educators regardless of our positions.”
Amid adversity, people can either point fingers and criticize or they can work together to figure it out, he explained. The district chose the latter.
Recently, the Newburyport superintendent has been putting together a new five-year strategic plan. Through this process, Gallagher has kept the challenges of the pandemic in mind, ensuring that the district continues to advance in terms of technology and other needs.
“As educators, we need the ability to adapt and be flexible,” Gallagher said.
“The most challenging aspect of these past two years has been the presentation of such polarizing choices,” Forget said of his experience at Triton.
“We are educators by training, and thrust into health and safety discussions that involved medical decisions,” he said. “Leadership is always about listening and working towards compromise, but that has been even more important and vital over these past two years.”
Forget believes Triton is making strides, saying “I believe we are in a good place now, or as good as possible after such a tumultuous experience.”
Looking ahead, school officials still have a lot of work to do, but there is hope.
“We have a long way to go with closing the gaps in teaching and learning from all the disruption, but the shifts in the past few weeks are helping things feel more normal, and that is helping the positive momentum,” Forget said.
“There are still many choosing to wear masks, and that has been a seamless transition from what I have heard from folks in and around the schools,” he continued. “I believe we still have some time before we can use the past tense when referring to COVID, but we are making progress.”
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.