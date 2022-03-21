ROWLEY — After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, suppers for the public are returning to Grange Hall. Ann Prest, president of Rowley Grange, welcomes people back to the hall.
The first supper is set for Wednesday, March 23, at 29 Central St. Seatings for the Italian-menu themed supper are at 5 and 6 p.m., with continuous serving until 7 p.m.
Tickets are $9 if reserved in advance by phone call or $10 if a diner or diners show up at the hall.
To reserve tickets, call 978-948-7288 or 978-948-8130 and leave your name, phone number, the number of people in your dinner party and the time of the preferred seating.
Grange members or volunteers look forward to a large attendance. Proceeds from the suppers are used for community service projects.
