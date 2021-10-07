WEST NEWBURY — “It’s clear that people really value trees in West Newbury,” Tree Committee Chair Fred Chanania said this week as he relayed to the Select Board the results of a community survey the committee conducted last spring.
Among the top concerns about town trees from the 150 people who responded to the survey include their use for wildlife habitat; ability to enhance natural beauty; capacity for climate change mitigation; disease and damage from insects; and clear-cutting during land development.
Residents want the committee to advise the Planning Board to be actively involved with developers who come before the town about protecting trees. The panel should publish guidance on protecting trees; plant trees around town; and combat insect damage to trees, the survey indicated.
Because they value West Newbury’s semi-rural character, those who responded to the survey stressed the need to protect trees and tree cover, Chanania said, noting that responding to potential threats needs more discussion. His committee could provide a report on invasive insects, he said.
The rapidly spreading emerald ash borer has already caused the death of many ash trees in West Newbury, with the town poised to lose as much as 20% of its forest due to the destructive insect.
While not yet in Massachusetts, the highly noxious spotted lanternfly has a foothold in surrounding states, and state officials hope early intervention will curb its spread.
Select Board member Wendy Reed asked if it may be advisable to hire a consultant to provide an independent insect remediation plan.
But Chanania said such a plan would be difficult to execute because – unlike Newburyport – only about 1% of West Newbury’s trees grow on the side of roadways where they are easier to access.
“I feel like the issue is not well-communicated” to the public, Reed said.
Chanania will look into holding another townwide conference call on the issue with experts on hand to field questions.
Although some people might favor an aesthetically pleasing canopy of greenery along Main Street (Route 113), the environment along the well-traversed state highway is stressful and not particularly conducive to tree growth, Chanania said.
Both for economic and implementation reasons “to restore the graceful elms along Route 113” would be challenging, he said. “I’m not saying it’s impossible but it would take a lot of time and effort from the DPW to make that happen properly.”
“Fall is a good time to plant trees,” Chanania said. He encouraged residents to visit the committee’s webpage at www.wnewbury.org for lists of native trees and shrubs; faster vs. slower growing species; and the best type of trees to plant to mitigate climate change.
