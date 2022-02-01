Newburyport - Paula Mae (Noyes) Schrempf, 80, passed away on January 26, 2022 after a long period of declining health. She was born in the front parlor of 3 Bromfield Court, Newburyport, to Harry Verne Noyes, Jr. and Elizabeth Augusta (Currier) Noyes on May 20, 1941, the youngest of five chi…