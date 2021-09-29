NEWBURYPORT — The 18th annual Chocolate Tour on Saturday will benefit local nonprofit groups and might satisfy the sweet tooth of chocolate lovers from throughout the region.
From noon to 4 p.m., more than 25 retail outlets in downtown Newburyport are providing samples to Chocolate Tour ticket holders.
The tour is organized by volunteers from Central Congregational Church of Newburyport. Each year, local nonprofit programs are selected to receive all of the net proceeds from the event.
This year’s programs are:
Prescription refill and transportation programs for elders, run by local Councils on Aging in Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport and Salisbury. The money helps to cover elders’ co-pays and other medical and transportation needs.
The Beacon Coalition, a program run through Newburyport’s Youth Services. The focus is to reduce high-risk behavior among youths by reinforcing their sense of self-confidence and resiliency, and to work to address suicide among young people.
MSPCA at Nevins Farm, the regional animal shelter. This facility provides medical care and housing for domestic and farm animals with the hope that each will be adopted.
Theater in the Open, which has been operating for over 40 years in Newburyport. This arts organization presents professional, family friendly theater to audiences at Maudslay State Park as well as at the Firehouse Center in Newburyport. Hundreds of students attend summer camps and there’s a robust scholarship program to ensure classes are accessible to all.
Chocolate Tour tickets are $20 (presale) and $25 on the day of the event. Only 400 tickets are sold.
Advanced tickets may be purchased at the Brass Lyon in Market Square; Newburyport Olive Oil Company at The Tannery; and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry on the waterfront.
Tickets are also available online (an additional $1 fee) through the Chocolate Tour’s Facebook page @nbptchocolatetour, and on the day of the event at noon outside the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
For more information, email clarkkj@comcast.net or call Diane at 978-729-2263.
