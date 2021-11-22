NEWBURYPORT – A show of photographs by Olga Merrill, called “Mystic Vision”, will be on view at the Sweethaven Gallery, 25 Inn St., from Dec. 1 through Jan. 9.
The exhibit is a collection of photo-art works by Merrill, who uses She uses photography as a tool – like an instrument to make music or a brush for painting – to create an image of her vision, with a dreamy and indirect relationship to external reality.
Some images are essentially representative photography of the world around her that dissolve into abstract patterns, while others are complex manipulations of the ordinary visual world that use intentional camera movement, multiple exposures, and well planned color palettes to reflect her vision, dreams and feelings.
Merrill’s work has been part of group shows and festivals nationally and internationally, including NYC Center of Photography (USA) and Blank Wall Gallery, (Greece). YourDailyPhotograph.com just announced the selection of Merrill, who is from Brunswick, Maine, to the “YourDailyPhotograph.com Hot 100 of 2021” list.
Merrill beat 4,500 artists from around the world to take home the prestigious honor.
An opening reception is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Light refreshments will be served.
The gallery hours is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., and from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. Saturday. On the web at www.sweethavengallery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.