BYFIELD — With one ticket selling for $14,198 at Foxborough, Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” is in hot demand.
For some people, getting tickets to this concert at Gillette Stadium was a lot of work. Some were not even able to get tickets.
“I think part of the reason so many people want to go (to the concert) is because it is a trend,” Triton Regional High School ninth-grader Taylor Richard said.
In early November, Swift announced a tour that would travel around the U.S. and consist of music from each of her albums.
On the day of presale tickets going on sale, Nov. 15, everyone who wanted to be in the waiting queue was able to get in.
This became a problem because there were 14 million hits on the site, including bots, but the code was only supposed to be given out to a select number of fans.
“I was in a queue of 2,000 people online with Ticketmaster. After two hours, when it got to my turn, they were sold-out,“ said Triton English teacher Erin Dempsey.
The expected number, from the fans who were sent the code, was 1.5 million people.
“My parents waited on Ticketmaster’s site from 9 a.m. to the end of the day,” said freshman Cassidy Beebe.
For the people who were lucky enough to get tickets, the countdown began.
On the day of the concert, May 20, it was very rainy and was supposed to rain until 1 a.m. Yet, even with the rain, there was a lot of traffic to Gillette because of all the dedicated “Swifties” waiting for Taylor.
Taylor started her section of the show at exactly 8 p.m. From this point. she would go through each album individually.
She started with “Lover,” then “Fearless,” “Evermore,” “Reputation,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “Folklore,” “1989,” and lastly “Midnights.”
Each era in her show has a different number of songs, but overall the concert lasted five hours — including the opening acts which for my night were Gayle and Phoebe Bridgers.
The fans who were in the stadium were screaming the whole night and were all very excited to see Taylor. Even outside of the stadium, fans who were not able to get tickets were standing in the rain screaming the lyrics and dancing to the songs.
Anna Webb is a journalism student at Triton Regional High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.