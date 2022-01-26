NEWBURTYPORT — Author Shannon Prince appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss her new book, “Tactics for Racial Justice.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Prince, who has a doctorate in African American studies from Harvard and a law degree from Yale, about her book’s focus on techniques that anyone of any race can use to help create a just world.
“Tactics” is aimed at people who are conscious of the reality of racism and want to end it but may feel they do not know how to proceed. Anti-racist strategies are like any other “skills you can learn, such as public speaking or hitting a baseball,” Prince has said.
Prince’s book offers a “blueprint” for dismantling racism “community by community, workplace by workplace, and organization by organization,” while also, and just as importantly, offering examples of “what not to do.”
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
