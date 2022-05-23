SALISBURY — Chuck Takesian will serve a year as chair of the Board of Selectmen after being unanimously elected Monday night.
The board's meeting at Town Hall was the first held since the town election May 10.
Salisbury Lions Club President Michael Colburn received 969 votes to win his first three-year term on the board while Ronalee Ray-Parrott collected 859 votes to earn her third consecutive three-year term.
Takesian took a moment to congratulate Colburn and Ray-Parrott on Monday night for running successful campaigns.
Former Selectman Freeman Condon was unsuccessful in earning a fourth three-year term after receiving only 441 votes in the three-way race for two seats.
Takesian thanked Condon for his many years of service.
"I am sure he will continue to be active for the town of Salisbury," he said.
The selectmen meeting included the board's annual reorganization with Takesian elected chair. He succeeds Wilma McDonald.
Ray-Parrott was unanimously elected vice chair and Colburn was unanimously elected board clerk.
Colburn has been serving on the Conservation and Parks and Recreation commissions.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said in an email that Colburn expressed interest in continuing to sit on both and he has "no problem with that."
Town manager assessment
Selectmen gave Harrington his annual assessment Monday night.
McDonald said Harrington was evaluated in 10 categories, including professional skills, fiscal management, and relations with the Board of Selectmen, town employees and the public.
Harrington received an overall rating of 9.57 out of 10, up from 9.31 last year.
McDonald said Harrington's strengths include financial planning, budgeting and a great work ethic. The town manager received a slightly lower score in staffing.
McDonald congratulated Harrington for his excellent evaluation and thanked him for making her year as board chair go smoothly.
"I don't think the general public realizes just how many issues and personalities you have to deal with, day in and day out," she said. "It's a real juggling act and you perform it admirably."
Harrington thanked board members for their diligence in completing a thorough evaluation.
"You took it very seriously and I have things to work on, which I will do," he said.
