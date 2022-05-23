AMESBURY — A downtown shop owner is giving fifth-graders a shot at real-world retail visibility by dedicating her streetside display window to the Amesbury Middle School Project Runway club this week.
Billie McLane is the owner of Billie’s resale boutique on Main Street, where she is known for her eye-catching window displays. The retired elementary school teacher, and recent inductee into the Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc.’s Hall of Honor, continues to support students’ learning and growth.
McLane donated her display window space to eight middle school students who designed their own clothing as members of the Amesbury Middle School Project Runway club.
Middle school art teachers Susan Olsen and Kate Bernardoni are the Project Runway club advisers.
Olsen said the club started about 10 years ago and was inspired by the long-running “Project Runway” reality TV series where clothing designers present their latest ideas to celebrity judges.
Middle school students play the role of the designers in the AMS Project Runway club, while teachers and staff members are often recruited to be judges.
“We’ve also had students come over from the high school and help out and we have had some parents come and critique as well,” Olsen said.
The Project Runway students not only design their clothing, they often make them as well, and eight new dresses designed by seven fifth-graders and a sixth-grader are now on display in the front window at 104 Main St.
The students’ new clothing is accompanied by written descriptions of each designer’s journey from inspiration to reality. A photo of each participant hangs in the window, too.
Fifth-grader Siena Tiezzi said in an email that her brown top and burnt-orange dress that she made with a sewing machine was designed to be bold and she is happy to see it getting some recognition.
“I think that it is really cool, seeing the clothing I made in a store window. People who know me have been sending me photos of the window front display. It has made it exciting,” she said.
Another fifth-grader, Callie Taylor, wrote in an email that having her 1970s-inspired printed fabric on display at Billie’s opens up a world of possibilities.
“People may look at it and think that they would like to wear it and maybe even buy it,” she said.
Positive feedback is crucial in developing young designers’ talents, according to Olsen, who said her students’ new clothing looks great in the downtown shop window.
“One of the girls was driving down Main Street and yelled out, ‘There’s my dress!’” Olsen said.
McLane said she expects the Project Runway window display to be up until early next week and she is happy to give the middle school students some high-profile downtown space.
“I’m just so happy to be able to do it,” she said.
The middle school designs have also been posted on Billie’s Instagram page at www.instagram.com/billies_resale_boutique/?hl=en.
“We’ve been getting huge support. It has been very, very positive,” McLane said.
Olsen said she is proud of her students’ work and is happy to celebrate their designs on Main Street.
“They look just fabulous and you want to show students that what they do in school can go out into the real world. That’s really important,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
