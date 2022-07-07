GEORGETOWN — Libertarian congressional candidate Mark Tashjian will host a campaign kickoff celebration Monday at the Boston Polo Club.
Campaign manager Jeff Lyons said in a press release that Tashjian is running for the 6th Congressional District of Massachusetts seat, now occupied by Salem Democrat Seth Moulton, to give voters a reason to go to the polls in November.
“For too long, the Republicans and Democrats have each hardened into their camps, making every issue all or nothing, right or left. But the far left and the far right aren’t where the American people are,” he said.
Tashjian is expected to deliver a short speech during the 6 p.m. event at the Boston Polo Club, 240 Andover St.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.