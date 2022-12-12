BOSTON — The decision by legislative leaders to punt on a massive tax relief plan gives incoming Democratic Gov. Maura Healey the chance to mark her first notch as the state’s new chief executive with a package of tax cuts.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker initially pitched the tax relief plan, which included $250 per individual tax rebates and a buffet of permanent tax cuts, such as increasing the rental deduction cap, expanding senior circuit breaker tax credits, and overhauling the estate, or “death” tax.
But lawmakers failed to pass the tax relief package with a $4 billion economic development plan before the July 31 end of the formal sessions.
The Legislature ultimately passed a $3.7 million economic development plan, which contained hundreds of millions of dollars for housing, clean energy, health care and the MBTA system, but stripped out the permanent tax relief measures before sending it to Baker for his signature.
Baker urged lawmakers to reconsider the tax relief package before the end of the year, but House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said they would be taking it up in the next legislative session.
The move effectively kicked the can down the road to the next governor, who at the time hadn’t been chosen by voters. Now, with Healey set to take the reins of state government next month, she’ll have a chance to come out of the gate with a package of tax cuts for legislative consideration.
Healey, a Democrat who has served as attorney general since 2015, was among those who lamented the omission of tax relief, noting that Bay Staters are feeling the pinch of inflation and rising energy costs while the state is awash in surplus money.
On the campaign trail, she said a tax relief plan would be a “priority” for her administration, citing Baker’s proposal to change the income levels for the estate tax and provide more help to seniors and low- and middle-income renters.
Healey pitched her own tax-cut plan during the campaign, calling for a tax credit of $600 per child that she said would benefit more than 700,000 eligible families.
A statement outlining Healey’s plan says she supports “making meaningful investments while also putting money back in people’s pockets.”
“Too many families are struggling to keep up with the cost of living,” the statement reads. “With housing, gas, and child care costs skyrocketing, we need to give families relief.”
Healey spokeswoman Karissa Hand said the governor-elect is having discussions with legislative leaders on tax relief and “looks forward to working together with the Legislature to move forward on efforts to make Massachusetts more affordable and support residents and businesses during these times.”
Baker’s tax relief plan called for tapping more than $500 million in federal pandemic funding and state surplus revenues to increase the senior circuit breaker tax credit, earned income tax credit, and child and dependent tax credit.
It also called for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries. The plan would have increased the threshold triggering the estate tax to assets valued at more than $2 million.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge the tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets include stocks, life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
Doubling that threshold to $2 million would save an estimated 2,500 taxpayers more than $207 million, according to data provided by legislative leaders.
The proposal would also increase the child/dependent tax credit from $180 to $310 per child and eliminate a cap on the number of dependents. The plan would cost about $130 million in benefits to 700,000 families.
It would also increase the earned income tax credit to 40% of the federal credit, which would benefit about 400,000 taxpayers with income less than $57,000 a year, costing the state $91.5 million.
The plan would increase the senior circuit breaker tax credit from $750 to $1,755, which would affect about 100,000 elderly taxpayers.
But the centerpiece of the plan would devote $500 million for one-time $250 rebates for more than two million taxpayers who meet the income requirements.
Massachusetts taxpayers are already receiving an unexpected rebate from the state government this month amid a record level of tax collections.
A 1986 voter-approved law requires the state to return money to taxpayers when state tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries.
Roughly 3 million taxpayers are getting back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, according to the Baker administration, which began sending out rebates last month by paper check and direct deposit.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
