NEWBURYPORT — One of Ireland’s leading traditional bands for more than 20 years, Téada makes its third Belleville Roots Music Series appearance on Sunday, March 5, at 4 p.m. for an all-ages show.
Last spring brought the release of Téada’s sixth album on the Gael Linn label, featuring the vocals of Séamus Begley along with the band’s customary reenergizing of rare tunes.
The members of Téada are Oisín Mac Diarmada on fiddle, Paul Finn on accordion, Seàn Gavin on flute and uilleann pipes, Seàn Mc Elwain on guitar, and special guest artist vocalist Enda Reilly.
“Enda embodies what is best in Irish music,” Rory Makem said. “Firmly rooted in the past with an eye and ear for the future. His own works feel like they have been with us for a hundred years. The real deal.”
Also on the spring schedule is the The SteelDrivers on Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. Performing Grammy-winning bluegrass with a rock ‘n’ roll attitude, the SteelDrivers have played at Belleville several times and have a large, devoted fan base.
For the latest spring schedule updates, to join the mailing list and to follow the music series on Facebook, go to www.bellevilleroots.org.
Belleville Congregational Church has long-standing roots in the community as a gathering place and supporter of local service organizations.
The mission of the Roots Music Series founded in December 2010, is to bring a variety of high-quality roots music to the Newburyport area, raise money to restore and maintain the historic 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and adjacent Fiske Chapel complex in Newburyport, and to serve as a gathering place for years to come.
The steering committee features Joe Carper, Fred Habib, Donna Wilson Irwin, Ken Irwin, Shawna Kelley, Patsy Nelson, Lisë Reid, Garry Roy, Marcia Shoemaker and Pastor Ross Varney.
Belleville Roots Music concerts are held at the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., Newburyport. Tickets are $35 to $40 in advance or $40 to $45 at door; $10 for ages 18 and under.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed. For more information, email bellevilleroots@gmail.com or visit www.bellevilleroots.org.
