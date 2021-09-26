NEWBURYPORT — Theodora Hanna, co-CEO of Tech Goes Home, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Hanna about the nonprofit’s mission to eliminate digital inequities, helping people and families pursue economic mobility and academic achievement, and to gain access to critical resources, including vaccines and other health resources, according to a press release.
Hanna will also discuss TGH’s new partnership with the Essex County Community Foundation to expand digital inclusion programming throughout the county.
Also visiting the show will be Gary Gastman, executive director of Link House Inc., and Christine Turner, senior director of services for the Center for Behavioral Health & Addiction Treatment Services.
Gastman and Turner will discuss how Link House has helped clients and the community navigate the mental health challenges created by the pandemic, and how its Drive to Thrive Matching Challenge will help the nonprofit flourish as it steers towards its 50th year in 2022.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
