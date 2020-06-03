NEWBURYPORT — A public hearing on the Institution for Savings' reworked expansion plans ended almost as soon as it began when a virtual Planning Board meeting exceeded its attendance threshold Wednesday night and people were turned away.
The Institution for Savings proposes to build a two-story, 8,800-square-foot addition to its building.
The addition would border Prospect Street and Otis Place, but abutters have voiced their concerns about the project's scale.
The bank recently reworked its plans, which was to be the subject of the virtual public hearing on the Zoom app Wednesday night.
A landscape architect was roughly five minutes into his presentation when Planning Board Chairwoman Bonnie Sontag noted that more than 100 people joined the meeting and about 20 more were kicked out.
Planning Director Andy Port told the board that the Zoom conference had a maximum attendance level of 100 people.
The 100-person attendance level was exceeded within the first 20 minutes of the meeting, he said.
Port then asked to hold another public hearing on the matter in the near future. The board voted unanimously to continue the hearing until July 1.
"We will see you on July 1 with a correction to this technological glitch," Sontag said. "I apologize for this to everybody that this has happened and you are all geared up for tonight. So, we will just start again on July 1."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.