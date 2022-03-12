Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in for the afternoon. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.