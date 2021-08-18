AMESBURY — An unconscious 15-year-old boy was pulled from a pool Thursday afternoon and has recovered.
The Amesbury Fire Department responded to 5 Christopher Way shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving a report that the teen was found facedown in the water, according to Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush.
The boy, who was swimming with friends, had been removed from the pool and given CPR by the time first responders arrived.
The teen regained consciousness after receiving CPR for about 30 seconds and was alert, Berkenbush said.
The boy was transported by Amesbury Fire ambulance to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.