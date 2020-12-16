BEVERLY — Kennedy Steiner’s annual toy drive was a little different this year, but no less a success.
On Monday, a Toys for Tots truck came to her home on Pearson Street in Beverly to pick up hundreds of donated toys and other items that had either been dropped off or shipped. Afterward, they went to Peabody, where Steiner’s family had two storage units full of donations waiting to be unloaded.
According to the Steiners, the annual Kennedy Kares toy drive raised more than 3,600 toys for Toys for Tots, which provides gifts to children in need during the holidays.
Steiner, 16, has run her Kennedy Kares toy collection for the past seven years, ever since she heard on the radio that a Toys for Tots storage space had been broken into and thousands of toys stolen. Because of the pandemic, many donations came from an Amazon wish list Steiner had created so as to limit contact. Others chose to make a monetary gift to Steiner’s efforts.
In addition, the Beverly High School junior collected more than 1,500 items for Kennedy Kares at MGH, an initiative she started at Mass General to help ease hospital stays for adults with cognitive disabilities who have aged out of pediatrics.
