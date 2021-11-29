NEWBURYPORT -- Congregation Ahavas Achim will present Hadas Ragolsky on Thursday, Dec. 2, the fifth night of Hanukkah, to discuss five inspirational Israeli women.
Ragolsky is chief editor of Onlife, Israel’s leading women’s website.
In honor of the fifth night of Hanukkah, Ragolsky will discuss five Israeli activists and leaders in their fields of women’s rights, the Israeli government and judicial system, and the arts.
She will talk about how each of these women is a beacon of light for Israeli society.
The program starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53.5 Washington St.
To register to attend in person: https://forms.gle/cDUvfyU5ovk8qUfW7
Also available streaming on the CAA YouTube channel, or search Congregation Ahavas Achim Newburyport on YouTube.
Hadas Ragolsky Chrissy, a Berkeley Journalism School graduate, is a senior Israeli journalist who has spent over 25 years working in the Israeli news media covering major current events, including elections and politics, for television and radio. Onlife is a daily web magazine for women that focuses on social justice, promoting women’s equality, and the fight against sexual violence toward women.
She is a Gesher Leadership Fellow working toward better understanding between Israelis and Jews around the world. She lives in Tel Aviv with her husband and three children.
The speaker series is sponsored by a grant from the Synagogue Council of Massachusetts.
