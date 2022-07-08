WEST NEWBURY — Rich Parenteau will serve as a temporary sergeant with the Police Department, assuming a position held by Sgt. Dan Cena.
The appointment is for one year. Cena has not been at work lately but it is unclear to the public why he has been out.
Town Manager Angus Jennings said he is not authorized to answer how long Cena will be out or if he is officially on long-term disability leave and whether he receives the same salary while out of work.
Nor could Jennings say how long the position can be filled with a temporary sergeant or if the town is required to fill it full time after a certain point.
“These are personnel matters,” he stated.
When asked if Parenteau receives the same pay as Cena for assuming his position, Jennings responded “the rank premium for sergeant pay is set by the union contract.”
He went on to clarify that “... the wages are set based on a combination of rank premium, educational incentive, longevity and various certifications some officers hold.”
Following the appointment, Police Chief Michael Dwyer told the media that “one of the regular police sergeants is out on leave. In order to maintain full staffing levels during this period, the Select Board was asked to appoint Officer Parenteau as an acting sergeant effective July 1, 2022, to serve as long as there is a continuing absence by the regular sergeant. Taking into account Officer Parenteau’s seniority and qualifications, the board voted unanimously to approve his appointment.”
“I’m very happy for Rich on his new promotion,” Cena said when reached for comment earlier this week. “Rich has been doing more behind the scenes for the last two chiefs than anyone at the department and this promotion is very well-deserved.”
Cena said he could not comment on his situation at present but would be happy to do so “once everything is over.” He stressed that the issue keeping him out of work is “injury-related, not disciplinary.”
The other sergeants on the force are Royster Johnson and Eric Forni.
The Select Board appointed Rob Phillips to the Finance Committee; John Haley as an associate member of the Conservation Committee; and Jill Eichhorst to the West Newbury Cultural Council.
