NEWBURY — The Council on Aging may move to temporary space at 12 Kent Way in Byfield using approximately $550,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act money following a Select Board vote Tuesday.
Board Chair Alicia Greco said it was brought to her attention that some seniors in town have not been comfortable attending Council on Aging programs at Newbury Elementary School, 63 Hanover St.
“Specifically mentioned was the concern of being exposed to unvaccinated individuals, and the potential to expose unvaccinated individuals, while using the shared hallway space on the way to the adult-only bathroom at Newbury Elementary School,” Greco said.
The town is set to receive $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding in the wake of the pandemic.
“When thinking of the best use of these funds, our seniors and the Senior Center immediately came to mind,” Greco said, noting that the town has more than 2,000 seniors.
“The demonstrated need for additional space that was so thoughtfully detailed in the (Council on Aging) expansion committee’s report has been, as we all know, further exacerbated by the social distancing requirements brought on by the pandemic,” Town Administrator Tracy Blais said.
She emphasized the need for senior programs to address feelings of isolation.
Blais clarified that the town still intends to seek a permanent space for the council that meets all its needs, but 12 Kent Way – where town offices are on the second floor – could be a short-term solution for “between three and five years,” she said.
The first-floor space at 12 Kent Way was previously leased by Ransom Environmental Consults but is not in use.
Blais noted that Kent Way could provide the council with an additional 2,200 square feet of space, more parking, supply and storage areas, room for arts and fitness programs, and an area for private consultations and flu vaccine clinics.
She said the town would need about $550,000 to lease the space, and renovate and furnish it in a way that fits the council’s needs.
Blais and the town counsel believe this would be an allowable use of COVID-19 stimulus money, but Blais said the town would move forward cautiously as she learns new details about this funding almost every day.
Cindy Currier, the council’s director, shared her vision for how the Kent Way space could be retrofitted.
Referencing a storage area on the first floor, Currier said she would like to knock down a wall to open it up because the council will not need that much storage.
She also said there are about seven offices along the windows and she would like to knock down at least two walls between them. Three offices would become one large room for arts and fitness programs, Currier said.
One office could be used by the outreach coordinator, who handles a lot of private information. Another office could be used as a consult room and space for vaccination clinics.
Currier also looks forward to having a bigger kitchen, saying the council has one that works more as a breakroom.
Select Board members Greco, JR Colby and Geoffrey Walker voted in support of using the money for a temporary space for the council.
Gerry Heavey abstained, saying she did not feel comfortable voting on this proposal during its introduction. She also questioned the vote because the town has not made a plan for how it would the rest of the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Heavey was concerned about using so much of the grant money, saying the town does not even know if more seniors will come to programs in the new space.
She asked if seniors were surveyed about the possible move, and Greco replied that they were not because town officials “didn’t know if this was even feasible.”
Greco said the town did not want to make it publicly known until this Select Board meeting.
Board member Mike Doyle was absent.
