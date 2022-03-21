WEST NEWBURY — Maximize those growing spring feelings at a terrarium workshop on March 26 at Old Town Hall, 491 Main St. A terrarium is a miniature garden under glass. It typically includes easy-care plants, moss, gems, shells, woodland creatures, and sometimes even a little magic fairy dust. The workshop, which starts at 10 a.m., includes all supplies, plants and glassware. There is a $20 materials fee, which can be paid with check or cash the day of the event Space is limited. Go to the events calendar at westnewburylibrary.org
Terrarium workshop March 26 in West Newbury
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Rocks Village Bridge closed indefinitely
- Planning Board approves Brine windows, sign
- Call firefighter, former Red Sox pitcher graduates from state Fire Academy
- Mission Accomplished!: Amesbury girls fulfill lifelong dream, handle Millbury to capture Division 4 state championship
- Man who threatened to kill woman held without bail
- Salisbury man charged with killing dog to be released on bail
- Pentucket district towns size up financial role in school budget
- Newburyport PD rolls out its first electricity-powered car
- MLB got it right with new 12-team playoff format
- Newburyport secures $2.25M for bulkhead repairs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.