WEST NEWBURY — Maximize those growing spring feelings at a terrarium workshop on March 26 at Old Town Hall, 491 Main St. A terrarium is a miniature garden under glass. It typically includes easy-care plants, moss, gems, shells, woodland creatures, and sometimes even a little magic fairy dust. The workshop, which starts at 10 a.m., includes all supplies, plants and glassware. There is a $20 materials fee, which can be paid with check or cash the day of the event Space is limited. Go to the events calendar at westnewburylibrary.org

