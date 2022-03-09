AMESBURY — A Texas man charged with his fifth drunken driving offense since 2008 was sleeping behind the wheel of his pickup truck Wednesday when a state trooper spotted him alongside Interstate 495 south, according to police.
Miguel Sanchez, 47, of Sugar Land, Texas, was also charged with having an open container of alcohol in his unregistered truck.
At Sanchez's arraignment that afternoon in Newburyport District Court, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him held without bail until at least Tuesday when a dangerousness hearing takes place. The hearing is to determine whether the self-employed engineer poses too great a risk to society to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
Minutes earlier, Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo informed the judge that Sanchez's five drunken driving arrests were part of his 41-page criminal record.
Trooper Derek Paru was patrolling the three-lane highway about 12:30 a.m. when he saw a white pickup truck in the breakdown lane near Exit 118 with its lights off but its left blinker flashing.
After pulling behind it, Paru exited his cruiser and could hear the truck's engine revving. He then saw Sanchez asleep with his foot on the gas pedal. Paru tapped on the glass and bathed Sanchez with the light of his flashlight. Sanchez opened his eyes for a split second and then fell asleep again.
"In the passenger's seat I noticed multiple cans of Budweiser, both full and some open and empty. I also saw two empty nip bottles of Fireball," Paru wrote in his report, referring to a brand of cinnamon whisky.
Paru eventually roused Sanchez and asked him why he was on the side of the road. Sanchez said he was "just hanging out." Sanchez also told him he was driving home to Texas from Maine.
"While Sanchez was speaking to me the odor of an alcoholic beverage became stronger, he had slurred speech, he seemed confused and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot," Paru wrote in his report.
Sanchez agreed to take, and failed, a series of field sobriety tests. Paru then arrested him and placed him in his cruiser for the ride back to the Newbury barracks. During the booking process, Sanchez was verbally abusive and at one point bumped into Paru knocking off the trooper's body camera.
A check of Sanchez's criminal record showed four previous OUI convictions between February 2008 and February 2016, all in Texas, according to Paru's report.
