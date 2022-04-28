NEWBURYPORT — A Texas man was sentenced to 2½ years in jail Thursday after pleading guilty to a fourth drunken driving charge in Newburyport District Court.
Miguel Sanchez, 47, of Sugar Land, Texas, was initially charged with a fifth drunken driving offense following his arrest in March by state police off Interstate 495. But the fifth offense was dropped to a fourth as part of Thursday's hearing before Judge William Martin.
Sanchez was given credit for 50 days behind bars having never been released while awaiting trial. He also lost his driver's license for 10 years.
Trooper Derek Paru was patrolling I-495 south on March 9 about 12:30 a.m. when he saw a white pickup truck in the breakdown lane near Exit 118 with its lights off but its left blinker flashing.
After pulling behind it, Paru exited his cruiser and could hear the truck’s engine revving. He then saw Sanchez asleep with his foot on the gas pedal. Paru tapped on the glass and bathed Sanchez with the light of his flashlight. Sanchez opened his eyes for a split second and then fell asleep again.
“In the passenger’s seat I noticed multiple cans of Budweiser, both full and some open and empty. I also saw two empty nip bottles of Fireball,” Paru wrote in his report, referring to a brand of cinnamon whisky.
Paru eventually roused Sanchez and asked him why he was on the side of the road. Sanchez said he was “just hanging out.” Sanchez also told him he was driving home to Texas from Maine.
“While Sanchez was speaking to me the odor of an alcoholic beverage became stronger, he had slurred speech, he seemed confused and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot,” Paru wrote in his report.
Sanchez agreed to take, and failed, a series of field sobriety tests. Paru then arrested him and placed him in his cruiser for the ride to the Newbury barracks. During the booking process, Sanchez was verbally abusive and at one point bumped into Paru, knocking off the trooper’s body camera.
A check of Sanchez’s criminal record showed four previous OUI convictions between February 2008 and February 2016, all in Texas, according to Paru’s report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.