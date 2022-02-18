NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism is hosting its most recent Community Art Project titled “The Alchemy of Grief” continuing through Saturday, Feb. 26. In this fourth, crowd-sourced exhibition, the public was invited to reflect, create and share their experiences over the past few years that were marked by a pandemic, loss and uncertainty. The artwork, submitted by adults and children from professional artists and to novices, will be on display at the PEG Center at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport.
Artists Tricia Jones, Heidi Newfell and PEG Center founder Paula Estey provided white fabric squares for members of the community to write on, draw, sew and decorate in their own individual manner. The team has installed the sea of waving flags inside the PEG Center that everyone can walk through to contemplate how grief has impacted us all.
“This is more than just airing our sorrows,” Estey said in a prepared statement.
“It is a way to share and transform the pain that so many have endured. The contributors to this project have taken my breath away. When we reveal, we are healed. It is a very moving tribute.”
Hours for the exhibition will be: Saturday, Feb. 19, noon to 4 p.m.
•Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 22-24, noon to 5 p.m.
•Friday-Saturday, Feb. 25-26 noon to 4 p.m.
There will be a special virtual meet-up for the participants of this community art project and the general public on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88255562725.
About the PEG Center for Art & Activism
The mission of the PEG Center for Art & Activism, a nonprofit organization, is to provide clients and visitors with the transcendent beauty of contemporary art and to be a catalyst for conscious change. To visit, go to the Paula Estey Gallery, 3 Harris St. in Newburyport or online, check out paulaesteygallery.com for events, special programs and more. Paula Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or email paula.estey@yahoo.com.
