I quite often hear or read about traffic-related complaints as our roadways and highways can become pretty busy.
While we aren’t experiencing the tourist or beach traffic during winter months, there’s still plenty to contend with locally. No one likes changes but we realize that change is sometimes necessary and can actually be good. When it comes to motor vehicle laws and regulations, changes are often made with safety in mind, especially given the variety of traffic using our streets.
This week, I’m following up on a suggestion from retired firefighter Dave “Pencil” Picard, who reached out to me a few weeks ago with a traffic-related concern.
Pencil noticed an increase in motorized bicycles in the area along with some dangerous driving habits by operators.
Over the last few years, motorists have begun sharing the road with new forms of transportation. I reached out to Amesbury police Sgt. Lauren Tirone, who provided some material used by the Registry of Motor Vehicles and Salem police defining motorized bicycles, scooters and mopeds.
It can become a bit complex but one thing is clear: Operators of these must follow the same rules as drivers. This includes obeying traffic signals, riding on the right side of the roadway, stopping at stop signs, yielding to pedestrians and so on.
For drivers of passenger vehicles and trucks, extra caution must be used when passing these vehicle types, give them space.
A motorized scooter has two or three wheels and is equipped with a handlebar, which is powered by a gas or electric motor. They are not recognized by the RMV as a “vehicle,” so they are not subject to state registration.
There are many restrictions: They cannot exceed 20 mph, be used on a state highway, be operated after dark or before sunrise, and passengers are prohibited.
In addition, operators must be at least 16 with a valid learner’s permit or license, wear a helmet, use hand signals, and follow all traffic laws and regulations. Mini motorcycles and pocket bikes are also classified as motorized scooters.
A motorized bicycle is defined as a pedal bicycle with a “helper” motor or a nonpedal bike, which cannot exceed 30 mph. Motorized bicycles are regulated by the RMV, so an application must be submitted and a decal affixed to the rear of the vehicle.
The speed limit is actually 25 mph and they cannot be driven on roadways where bicycles are prohibited. Operators are allowed to use the designated bike lanes on roadways but prohibited from using off-street recreational paths.
Operators must be at least 16, licensed or permitted and follow traffic laws. You must have a valid license to carry a passenger and both must wear approved helmets; operators with only a learner’s permit cannot carry a passenger.
At this time of year, we tend to see a decrease in scooters, bicycles and motorcycles unless the weather is really nice. It’s important for drivers to realize we share the roadway and being patient and courteous in a necessity.
It’s also important to follow the rules because no one wants to be involved in a crash. Collisions between passenger vehicles and motorized bicycles or scooters are very dangerous and can result in a serious injury.
