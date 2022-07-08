While it doesn’t seem possible, my first newspaper column appeared about this time in 1996.
It was July 12, 1996, when “Watchwords” hit the printing presses of the Amesbury News; a few hundred words about crime prevention ahead of the summer vacation season.
Little did I realize I’d still be typing “The Amesbury Beat” 26 years later in The Daily News. I still have most of the material printed over the years and have received many suggestions about compiling a book. Perhaps one day, I’ll be a “Paperback Writer” and available on Amazon’s Kindle.
I check back through the archives every once in awhile and it’s almost like traveling through time when I see the safety tips combined with the events of the era.
In addition to the happenings at APD, I also wrote about local, national and sports stories. There were great memories such as the first Patriots Super Bowl win and the Red Sox curse reversal.
We shared moments that changed our world, such as the worldwide pandemic, terrorism of Sept. 11 and Boston Marathon bombing. We got to witness the change of a millennium when the computers didn’t crash and experienced a wide variety of weather-related challenges along the way.
Locally, Amesbury became a city in 1996, hosted a country music festival, appeared on “Fireball Run,” renovated the downtown with one-way traffic flow, introduced a cousin from Boston to the nation and has become a culinary destination in the Northeast.
Looking ahead, Maples Crossing will soon bring the honored tradition of hockey back to region. Since 1996, five mayors have governed the community while five police chiefs have been on the watch.
I’ve been fortunate to introduce new members of the department to residents, celebrate the accomplishments of retirees and pay respects to fallen friends. I’ve also been able to promote some great community policing programs like the annual National Night Out, Citizen Police Academy, Bike Safety Day and Coffee with a Cop.
We truly have a special community, always eager to support efforts to make Amesbury a better place; the Relay for Life to fight cancer, the Fill A Cruiser with Food Drive to support Our Neighbors’ Table, and now the campaign to renovate Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park.
Compiling a newspaper column each week is an enjoyable assignment and there’s never a shortage of material to cover.
I welcome suggestions of topics to address and can be reached via email at thomash@amesburyma.gov or through the U.S. mail at the police station, 19 School St.
I always like to extend special thanks to the editors and staff at The Daily News for providing me some space and to the people who got me started, especially my high school English teacher, Patty Hoyt, and Jane Barrow of the Amesbury News.
Of course, you, the readers, deserve all the credit for taking some time each week to check out “The Beat.”
I’m hopeful somewhere along the way you caught a helpful crime prevention tip, thought a bit more about safety, got some insight into policing, and were able to support a cause to make our community a better place; thanks for keeping “The Beat” in Amesbury.
