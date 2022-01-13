As we reach the middle of January, it’s a good time for a reminder about coping with wintry weather.
We received our first significant storm of the season last week and I’m sure we can’t put the shovels and snowblowers away just yet.
In addition to storms like that, you’ve got to be aware of icy conditions, especially in the morning hours. Crews do a great job of treating the roadways but salt does not instantly eliminate 100% of the problem.
You may have seen reports from the mid-Atlantic states early last week showing motorists stranded for hours after a large storm. Conditions can become very dangerous quickly, even with the better equipment we have in the Northeast, which highlights the importance of staying informed.
I recently spoke with one of my neighbors about the topic of emergency preparedness and mentioned the weather is the greatest contributor. Wintry weather can be tough to deal with and I certainly don’t miss patrolling during a snowstorm.
Severe cold, icy conditions, wind and heavy snowfall can be very challenging to residents and especially first responders. I can honestly say, we never had a call we couldn’t get to and I’m confident emergency crews continue that tradition today.
As residents sit inside and watch the snow accumulate on the street, it’s understandable there’s a worry about access in an emergency but you shouldn’t.
In the unlikely event of an actual emergency at your home during a snowstorm, first responders will arrive and provide help. Public works crews can be stretched, especially in a long-duration storm, so be patient.
In addition to watching the forecast, it’s important to have some extra batteries, medication, food and water on hand before the storm gets going. It may be likely power is lost for an extended time, businesses may be closed, and streets impassable during a large storm.
If you rely on electricity to power medical equipment, contact your supplier to assure a backup plan is ready. Pack a “to-go” bag with some necessities, just in case you are forced to leave your home.
Include a list with contact numbers, your medication, a couple of changes of clothing, a cell phone charger and a book or two. Keep your gas gauge above the half level and pack an emergency tote with a blanket, some snacks and water, especially if you have a long commute.
The best advice to follow during a winter storm is to stay off the road and inside. We’ve seen a lot of freezing rain recently, which can easily catch you by surprise.
Unfortunately, such conditions are difficult for highway crews to handle and ice will not melt as soon as the salt hits. After precipitation stops, it takes time for the crews to finish the cleanup, it’s winter and there’s a good reason why so many animals hibernate.
If you do need to drive, slow down and leave plenty of space between other vehicles; buckle up and avoid distractions like a cell phone.
