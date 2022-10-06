The National Crime Prevention Council has designated October as National Crime Prevention Month for many years with hope of making communities safer.
I’m sure many of you have had the same thoughts as me after watching the morning news, often uttering, “What next?”
While we are sheltered from a higher incidence of crime in our area, it’s quite obvious we live in dangerous times. Crime can happen anywhere and there are many incidents happening locally despite the efforts of police agencies and community partners.
While not every incident can be prevented, public education is a valuable tool for residents of every age and crime prevention programs work. It’s similar to taking vitamins, getting exercise, eating healthy, and checking in with your doctor to help your health: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
I spoke with Amesbury police Lt. Kevin Mulrenin last week ahead of writing this column and asked about anything notable being reported to police. I’ll share some of his tips in the coming weeks but wanted to focus on a topic that thieves are taking advantage of currently.
Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist have become popular destinations for consumers and anyone seeking a good deal or new treasure. Unfortunately, crooks are also shopping and selling but ripping off unsuspecting victims.
Mulrenin’s advice: Unless you can meet up with the party to complete the transaction, don’t do it. Victims are sending money through platforms outside Facebook, such as Venmo, only to discover they have been victimized.
In many cases, a false account is created and then quickly deleted after you have sent your funds. These cases are very difficult to resolve, so consider meeting the seller in a public place instead. Many police departments, including the Amesbury PD, have meet-up spots in their parking lots.
Other scams popping up on Facebook, Craigslist and other online markets include a false promise of merchandise being mailed after payment is made.
Unfortunately, many items never existed in the first place and once you’ve sent your cash away, it may be long gone. There’s also the “overpay” scam where the buyer uses a stolen credit card and then asks for a refund.
It may take a few days before you discover the transaction was denied. Scams also involve the advertising of counterfeit merchandise, fake rental property, collectibles that are not authentic and great deals, which seem just a little too good to be real.
When it comes to surfing social platforms, do some research on current scams; it may save you a lot of money in the long run.
Many people regularly use these platforms to buy and sell items successfully but you must be aware there are scams happening, too. A new scam asks victims for a cell phone number and they are sent a six-digit code to verify you are a real person.
Unfortunately, criminals can hijack your phone number by creating a Google Voice number, which is linked to your phone and can be used to commit other crimes.
You can obviously reach a much larger audience through these social markets but you’ve just got to be careful when buying or selling.
