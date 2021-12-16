I spoke with Detective Matt Cunningham the other day and he asked me to pass along some information concerning current reports to the Police Department.
Crime prevention has always been an important function of law enforcement, which is never more necessary than today. Rarely a day goes by when residents are not exposed to some type of scam, so consumer education is the key.
Fortunately, numerous agencies and consumer protection advocates work hard to publicize what is happening. As a result, more and more residents have learned to recognize the warning signs and avoid being victimized. Unfortunately, these scammers are still in business and bringing them to justice is frustrating.
Recently, several residents reported being contacted by phone and offered extended warranties. Surprisingly, the caller was not even sure what purchase was eligible; an automobile, washing machine, heating system or something else were considerations.
Of course, the salesperson was more than happy to discuss some options after learning more about the caller. This is why it’s OK, not impolite, to just hang up.
Avoid having a conversation as the caller is likely pretty good at “phishing” for your information. The longer you talk, the more likely you’ll take the bait and say the wrong thing.
When it comes to extended warranties, most of us fall easily because of the fear factor. Repairs to motor vehicles, household appliances, heating systems and such can be very expensive.
The scams use the “better to pay a little now than to pay a lot later” approach. Consumers are aware of the costs, labor, parts, inconvenience and time, so they cringe at the thought of another bill.
Even some of the legitimate extended warranties can be costly and cover limited expenses; you’ve got to thoroughly read the fine print before agreeing to any contract.
Most importantly, protect your personal information and never provide your bank or credit card numbers to a random solicitor. A lot of these scams originate out of the country, making apprehension of the perpetrators tough.
Remember, Caller ID information can be compromised, so don’t rely on what you see. If you are not 100% confident of the caller, hang up and use the telephone number you are familiar with if you need to contact someone.
We had a great turnout last week as Santa borrowed one of the Amesbury PD Harleys and rode through the city.
Although it was a bit chilly, he’s used to the temperatures at the North Pole and took the 30 degrees in stride. It was very nice to see the kids, young and old, smiling and waving as we canvassed neighborhoods.
Some groups even held signs, which was truly appreciated. This was the fourth annual Santa ride, which was coordinated by Officer Jon Morrill and the officers had as much fun as the children.
Santa also brought along his GPS, courtesy of the Merrimac Police Department, which allowed viewers on Facebook to track the parade. On behalf of Officer Morrill, thanks to everyone who helped share some Christmas spirit and support.
