I had the opportunity last week to attend the “Breakfast with the Chiefs” presentation at the Senior Center with my good friend, Walter.
We arrived early to grab two good seats and were soon joined by about 30 others, all enjoying a light breakfast, courtesy of Carissa Haley and the crew of the Amesbury McDonald’s.
Shortly after 9, it was showtime as Mayor Gove welcomed the audience and gave an update on some ongoing projects in the city. She was followed by Police Chief Craig Bailey, Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, Deputy Jim Nolan and Veterans Agent Jeremiah Murphy.
Each speaker gave an update on department happenings, available services, safety tips and much more. There were plenty of questions from the audience and lots of laughs. Center Director Doreen Arnfield closed the morning with an update on several programs, including the arrival of the new COA van, which will be in service soon.
Our communities have suffered greatly these past two years since we first heard of COVID-19, so it was refreshing to see seniors gathering for a great time. While not all of us in the room had yet reached the age of 60, those who attained the rank of senior citizen certainly expressed their satisfaction.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for sure and seniors were impacted the most; losing friends, facing isolation and fear. It’s going to take some time to return fully to a new normalcy but it looks as though we are on the way; of course, being cautious as we go.
In 1996, the Amesbury PD began a new community policing program, which I was fortunate to be a part of. Our first efforts centered on the senior community, following a rash of costly crimes against older residents. We began sponsoring seminars at the Senior Center, which ultimately transformed into the “Coffee with a Cop” in 2007.
In fact, the initiative is now found in all 50 states and 15 countries, thanks to the vision of officers with the Hawthorne, California, Police Department who began a national effort in 2011.
Officer Jon Morrill will be scheduling additional Coffee with a Cop sessions soon, working with some of the many coffee houses in the city. It’s a nice opportunity to interact with the men and women of the department and learn about making your community a safer and better place. I’ll be sure to include more information as details become available and invite you to check the APD Facebook page.
Community outreach is more important than ever; not only for police agencies but for the citizens they protect and serve. It’s crucial for every department to provide crime prevention material, clarify operations, dispel myths and rumors and reassure residents their communities are safe places to live, visit and work in. Over the years, some community policing programs were successful, some not so much and others viewed as truly outside the comfort zone.
The vast majority of citizens want to live in a peaceful community and support the efforts of those dedicated to doing that, which is greatly appreciated by all. Unfortunately, there will always be issues, concerns and evil in our worlds so police cannot do the job alone.
Strong partnerships and teamwork can make great strides in any venture, including making your home safer and better.
