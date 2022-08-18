“Cancer,” it’s the one word, which immediately generates a reaction when spoken.
Although significant progress has been made over the years in the battle to defeat this terrible disease, it still impacts countless citizens daily.
I’m guessing that nearly every reader has been affected by cancer, either personally or through a family member, close friend or acquaintance. Cancer doesn’t care if you are young, old, a famous person or just an ordinary soul; it can and does change one’s life instantly.
Over the years, I was able to see the effects of cancer through the battles of family members and by volunteering with the American Cancer Society. There were many very happy times but sadly far too many tragic ones.
The Relay for Life of Amesbury effort helped raise a lot of money to support research, patient services, public education and new treatments were made possible thanks to community support. Learning someone has been diagnosed is very difficult for the patient and their family, even worse when the patient is a child.
One local group has taken the lead to help provide services and comfort for children facing their battle.
Caiden’s Crusaders began their mission in honor of Caiden Falcon, a young victim of cancer who gained his wings shortly after his first birthday in 2017.
Today, Jo Hamel and her army of volunteers are working to help the youngest cancer patients, providing assistance to the families. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Crusaders have a great event planned on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Gametime, 84 Haverhill Road.
Guests will be able to join the fight against childhood cancer, trying their skills at ax throwing, bowling and arcade games while enjoying pizza, beverages and a huge raffle.
I spoke with Jo earlier this week and she’s very excited about the fourth annual Going Gold event at Gametime!
One of the highlights is the much anticipated “Gold Boxes,” which will be available to the first 100 people through the door for $25. Each box includes a mystery prize or two, with a value of at least $25.
Prizes include gift certificates, redemption coupons for awesome gift baskets and of course, cash. It’s kind of Christmas in September with every unwrapping a surprise and a winner.
Those interested in purchasing a Gold Box must be over 21 and should arrive early so you don’t miss out. There’s guaranteed to be a lot of fun for a great cause, so stop by between 6 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 and help Caiden’s Crusaders with the fight against childhood cancer.
Almost daily, we hear about the effects of cancer; last week, pop icon Olivia Newton-John lost her battle to the disease after fighting for decades.
Cancer doesn’t care; it’s a ruthless disease wreaking havoc on families and communities. Thankfully, there are groups fighting hard to win the battle and support those in need.
The American Cancer Society, Tough Warrior Princesses, North of Boston Cancer Resource and The Jimmy Fund are a few and certainly appreciate your support. Teamwork is the key to one day making cancer history and many teams are committed to seeing that day.
It’s frustrating to see cancer continue but we cannot quit; teamwork will conquer cancer and many dedicated groups are working with scientists and doctors to get the job done.
