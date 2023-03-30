The annual observance of April Fools’ Day happens this week, which provides a great opportunity to caution readers about being duped.
Con artists are always searching for a way to access your money; do not make it easy for them. The scams come in all shapes and sizes but the result is a larceny, billions of dollars each year.
Take time to check for the warning signs because they are usually visible. While some April Fools’ Day pranks are comical and harmless, becoming a victim because of a scam is no laughing matter.
I spoke with a resident last week who brought an interesting case to my attention. She and her husband received a bank debit card in the mail, in their names, that they had not applied for.
Fortunately, they were able to cancel the new account, freeze their existing accounts, and file a police report. They also learned of a service provided by the U.S. Postal Service that informs recipients of what mail is scheduled to be delivered to their home daily.
It is possible that someone may have been planning to collect the card before the homeowner did. Any suspicious activity with your mail should be reported to the USPS or police.
The theft of mail and packages continues to be a concern in every community; please be aware of depositing and receiving mail properly and safely. It is important to keep track of your credit accounts, monitor your credit score, and obtain annual credit reports to assure there are no discrepancies.
With the warmer weather here, “Motorcycles are Everywhere!”
As the two- and three-wheelers return to the roadways, motorists are asked to be aware and exercise more caution when slowing, stopping, backing or making a left turn.
Motorcycles are sometimes tougher to spot so check twice; you might just save a life. Motorcyclists are also urged to be aware of their speed and surroundings on every ride, long or short. The leftover salt and potholes will be around for a bit longer; watch for potentially dangerous and changing road conditions.
Later in the month of April, the Drug Enforcement Agency will be holding the spring Drug Take Back Day.
Residents are encouraged to clean out their unwanted medications and turn them in for a safe disposal. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. but many local police departments have drop-off boxes available around the clock for early convenience.
Removing medications from your home prevents misuse and abuse, so do not delay; clean them out today.
You can also contact Officer Dave Clark at davidc@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217 for questions about the Amesbury Drug Take Back program.
