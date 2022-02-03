I happened to catch a story on the news last week which I thought was awesome.
A 73-year-old grandmother from Long Island, New York, received a classic scam telephone call. The caller claimed to be her grandson, informed her that he’d been arrested for drunk driving and needed bail money.
Although he called her “Grandma,” she knew it wasn’t her grandson, as her real one was not old enough to drive. A retired 911 dispatcher, the woman decided to play along and entertained the caller.
After a few calls, she was contacted by someone claiming to be the young man’s attorney. He claimed she needed to provide $8,000 to get her grandson out of jail, which she said she had at her home.
Another caller, a bail bondsman, offered to come to her house to pick up the cash but was surprised to meet two Nassau County police officers after he accepted the envelope. The suspect was arrested, charged with larceny, and released for a court appearance later in February.
These types of scams are all too common and unfortunately often successful. The perpetrators prey on older citizens and have little regard for the pain and suffering they cause.
The best defense against such crime is public education; teaching people to recognize the warning signs. Law enforcement agencies will recommend not even speaking with these criminals and it’s not advisable to invite strangers to your home.
I must admit, it was a welcome sight to see the suspect tackled and arrested for his part in the attempted crime.
Caller ID provides some protection but can be spoofed so never rely on the display alone. In the event you do receive such a call, hang up and immediately contact a trusted family member to find out where the relative really is.
These criminals will usually insist you not call anyone, claiming to be embarrassed about the situation – warning sign.
The caller may be difficult to hear or understand and possibly even use a real name – warning sign. They often ask for payment in cash and prepaid credit or gift cards – warning sign.
You may hear from various officials, with fancy titles and a similar story, tugging at your heart with sadness – warning sign. These criminals are great storytellers and, unfortunately, making a lot of money with a generic script. Don’t become a victim.
Consumer groups, private businesses, financial institutions and law enforcement agencies have worked together to prevent crime but the task is overwhelming.
This partnership has resulted in a much better response from seniors when they feel they are being scammed. Some of the stories I hear are priceless.
It’s OK to tell these predators where to go and to hang up. In the event you do become a victim or someone says they are coming to your home, call police immediately.
