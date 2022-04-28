Many of us have begun our spring-cleaning duties; clearing out the flower beds, packing away the winter coats, sweeping up the salt and even washing the windows.
Although it may still be a little too early to plant vegetables outside, it’s not too early for one important task. It’s time to clean out the medicine cabinet as the spring Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.
Several local police agencies will be taking part in the event again this year, which is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). You can check for the nearest collection site by visiting www.dea.gov/takebackday and entering your community or zip code. Many police agencies also have collection boxes available 24/7 at their stations.
The goal of the Take Back effort is to remove dangerous prescription medications from households and assure they are safely disposed of. During the fall event, 372 tons of medications were collected at nearly 5,000 sites. In Amesbury, 188 pounds were destroyed in October. Once collected, the DEA witnesses the destruction of the medications at local trash incinerators. The old practice of flushing medications down the drain should be avoided as chemicals can contaminate water resources.
Removing unwanted or unused medications from your home can prevent them from ending up in the wrong hands; “don’t be the dealer” as some drugs are sought after by abusers. Sadly, the abuse of medications is still a serious problem in our society, leading to thefts, often by someone you know. If you don’t need it, get rid of it.
Physicians often change dosages, leaving vials of excess medication on the shelf. Older patients can easily become confused and take the incorrect prescription, which is also dangerous. It’s a great idea to check in with older family members to assure their cabinet is up to date.
The sharps collection box is now in service and located in the front lobby of the Amesbury Police Station. A private company handles the collection and disposal of sharps and full instructions for disposal can be found on the Amesbury city website. The sharps must be placed in a suitable container; such as a heavy-duty laundry detergent or bleach bottle with a screw top.
The container must also be about 12” X 8” to fit into the collection box. Before depositing the container into the collection box, please check with the clerk at the front desk. The company is scheduled to collect the sharps every two weeks and containers cannot be left if the box is full. As with medications, please do not flush sharps or needles down the drain.
For questions about the Drug Take Back Day, contact Officer Dave Clark at davidc@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217. Pills, capsules, creams, sprays and liquids are accepted and medications do not need to be removed from the containers. Thermometers, medical devices, IV drug bags and sharps cannot be accepted at the DEA collection.
Officer Clark will be collecting medications in the parking lot behind the police station, 19 School St., on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The prescription drop-off box is also available 24/7 in the front lobby in case you want to drop off items prior to Saturday.
