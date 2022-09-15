I happened to be speaking with one of my nieces the other day and she asked a question, which I’ve actually heard a few times.
She asked if I still found myself looking to do police work now that I was officially a civilian. It was timely she asked since only a day earlier I’d been driving with my brother-in-law, commenting on some of the poor driving habits we observed.
I like to respond you can take the uniform off a police officer but you can never really take the police officer out. It can be frustrating to encounter dangerous driving and seeing the crimes of today but I’m relieved I no longer have to patrol for a living. I also don’t mind answering questions, having been the community officer for many years and always looking for “Beat” material.
Since I was able to work a few traffic control shifts on Elm Street, I’m pretty familiar with the MassDOT project and wanted to add to Matt’s article from Monday.
The other day, someone asked about the checkerboard pattern at the intersection of Chestnut Street. The bright white lines were added to highlight the area, prior to the two sets of traffic signals.
Although the set at the fire station will rarely activate, it is possible outbound traffic may stop as far back as Chestnut Street when traffic is leaving Congress Street. Motorists are asked not to stop in the highlighted area as to block the intersection; a sign is also posted.
Another question came up about the “speed bump” in the area of Oak Street. This change in grade is to bring attention to the crosswalk there; designed to slow traffic passing through. I have actually sampled this grade change many times and can attest that if you are driving 20 to 30 mph, you will hardly notice. Anyone going 35 to 45 is going to encounter a good bump in the road.
The traffic lights at Congress and Monroe streets will be turned to fully active, once the trip wires are installed in the pavement near Cumberland Farms and the lower cemetery entrance.
Crews should be returning shortly to finish up the check-off list before the city takes over maintenance. I also was asked about the bike lane on Elm Street, so I reached out to the Police Department for some suggestions.
The lane is clearly marked with numerous signs and road markings along the route. This lane is intended for bicycles and should not be used for parking or passing vehicles stopped to make a left turn.
I’ve noticed a number of bicyclists using the lane, which is a great compliment to the Riverwalk and new trails in the area. At this time, only Elm Street has a designated bicycle lane but another will be installed on South Hunt Road when that project is completed later this year.
I was chatting with my friend Walter the other day, discussing how technology had made answering questions much easier. It was not long ago when looking up information was much tougher than simply clicking “Google.”
Although not every answer can be found online, many organizations and municipalities have great databases. Social media can also be a valuable resource, but don’t believe everything you see on Facebook.
There are computer and cell phone apps that can connect you with instant weather, tune in your favorite songs, share breaking news, entertain for hours, and even let you know which helicopter is hovering above your home. Sometimes, the answers are readily available but it’s also still OK to ask in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.